Therapy surf dog takes final ride on the waves

For 13 years, Ricochet the golden retriever has assisted special needs children and wounded veterans with surfing. (Source: KFMB, Jose Martinez, CNN)
By Heather Hope
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s the final “surf’s up” for a southern California therapy dog.

For 13 years, Ricochet the golden retriever has assisted special needs children and wounded veterans with surfing. But now, she’s hanging up her surfboard after suffering her own health challenges.

She’s now over 14 years old and was recently diagnosed with kidney disease, a mass on her liver and arthritis in her spine.

Ricochet took her final ride at La Jolla Shores, helping Purple Heart recipient Jose Martinez ride the waves. Martinez lost both legs and one arm after stepping on a bomb in Afghanistan.

Ricochet helped Martinez in his recovery by getting him back in the ocean.

“She’s getting a lot older now, so unfortunately she has not been wanting to surf a lot more like she used to,” Martinez said.

Ricochet has a rich history of helping humans in need. Her very first assisted surf happened in 2009 when she counterbalanced the surfboard for a 14-year-old boy with a spinal cord injury.

But now in 2022, she’s riding the final wave with Martinez, who was told he would be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

“For me to be able to help out the dog that helped me kick-start my surfing career and my surfing life, it is just as if I am filling her cup up as much as she filled mine up,” Martinez said.

Ricochet helped Martinez achieve his number-one ranking in the International Surf Association’s prone assist division. He now has a dream to compete in the 2028 Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.

Copyright 2022 KFMB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an...
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge

Latest News

FILE - Sacheen Littlefeather appears at the Academy Awards ceremony to announce that Marlon...
Film academy apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars
Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year
FILE - Rudy Giuliani’s is a target of the investigation into possible illegal election...
Giuliani is a target of Georgia elections probe, his lawyers are told
A woman donated her kidney to her adopted brother after turning out to be a match.
'It was kind of like a miracle': Woman donates kidney to older brother in need
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Monday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is...
Defense Secretary Austin positive for COVID-19 for second time