Thao, Kueng say they rejected plea deal in Floyd killing

FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's...
FILE - This photo composite created from photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, left, and Tou Thao.(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd’s killing told a judge Monday that they have rejected plea deals that would have resulted in three-year prison sentences, setting the stage for trial in October.

Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng are charged with aiding and abetting both second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd’s death. They and Thomas Lane were working with Derek Chauvin when he pinned Floyd’s neck with his knee for more than nine minutes as the 46-year-old Black man said he couldn’t breathe and eventually grew still.

The killing, captured in bystander video, sparked protests worldwide and a reckoning on racial injustice. Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of second-degree murder last year and sentenced to 22 1/2 years on the state charge.

Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill had set a limited window for accepting a plea deal ahead of trial, and Monday’s brief hearing served to formalize the ex-officers’ rejections of the state’s offers.

“It would be lying for me to accept any plea offer,” said Thou, who held back concerned bystanders as Chauvin pinned Floyd.

Thao, Kueng and Lane were convicted in federal court in February of violating Floyd’s civil rights. Lane, who held Floyd’s legs and twice asked if he should be turned on his side, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years. Thao was sentenced to 3 1/2 years. Kueng, who pinned Floyd’s back, was sentenced to 3 years.

Assistant Attorney General Matt Frank said plea negotiations began in earnest in May and continued into June. The offers would have dropped the charge of aiding and abetting murder, and the officers’ state time would have run concurrently with the federal sentences.

The trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 24, with opening statements Nov. 7.

Lane avoided a state trial by pleading guilty in May to aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter in a deal that calls for a three-year sentence. His sentencing is Sept. 21.

Chauvin was sentenced to 21 years on the federal civil rights charge. He remains in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights pending his transfer to federal prison. The other three remain free on bail.

___

Associated Press writer Amy Forliti contributed to this story.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the killing of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an...
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge

Latest News

FILE - Visitors view the dramatic bend in the Colorado River at the popular Horseshoe Bend in...
Drought-stricken states in West face deadline to cut water use
It’s back-to-school time, and experts say the summer months can take a toll on students’ mental...
Summer months can impact student mental health
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R Kelly jury selection underway for trial-fixing allegations
Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, said that he started taking Pfizer’s Paxlovid pill treatment, and...
Pfizer CEO tests positive for COVID-19
A man fled deputies in a slow-moving excavator while authorities followed on foot.
Man flees from deputies in excavator, leading them on slow-speed chase