Summer months can impact student mental health

It’s back-to-school time and experts say the summer months can take a toll on students’ mental health.
Aug. 15, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - It’s back-to-school time, and experts say the summer months can take a toll on students’ mental health.

Clinician Rachel Dew at Finding Solace said going back to school can make many students feel anxious, especially if they didn’t stick to a schedule during the summer break.

“Say a child was hanging out at the house all day, didn’t really have a routine, didn’t have structure, and maybe didn’t have a lot of social interaction with other kids -- it can be kind of jarring to go from an isolated stance to ‘Oh great, now we’re back, and there are people everywhere,’” said Dew.

Dew said students can also feel the stress of inflation.

“Even if your school does uniforms -- it’s the school supplies, and the backpacks and all of that. Or if your school doesn’t do uniforms, do you have the new clothes, are you on trend?” said Dew.

Deron Talley at Northeast Delta Human Services Authority said it can be hard if students didn’t keep their minds sharp with things like reading or practicing math skills.

“When it’s time to go back to school, they’re already thinking about what they weren’t so strong at during the last school year. Summer probably took a learning loss and now the pressure is on again to learn it again,” said Talley.

Talley and Dew said it’s up to parents, teachers, mentors, and coaches to be there for their students and listen to children about their fears of going back to school.

“First thing is to let our children know, our youth know, that it’s normal. It’s okay to be uncomfortable and feel those things, and then it’s up to us to teach them how to express that,” said Talley.

