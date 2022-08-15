Ouachita Parish Head Start could be in jeopardy

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Head Start program could be in jeopardy. Prime Time Inc. told employees they could be losing their grant to operate the four head start programs in Ouachita Parish.

The federal office of Head Start awards grants on a five-year basis to operate Head Start programs. The local contract expired but was extended through August while they wait to see if their new grant is approved.

Jennifer Boquet at the Louisiana Endowment for Humanities said the federal office is still reviewing grant applications. But again, the review period was extended for now through Aug. so they can get the school year started. So now, it’s just a waiting game.

“We’re really just waiting on the office of Head Start to make a decision whether we will receive the grant again,” said Boquet. “They asked us to start the school year as scheduled, so we are willing and ready with open arms to welcome our students on Wednesday. Our staff is doing home visits right now.”

If the Ouachita Parish Head Start program is not approved for the grant renewal, they have to transition the program to whoever is awarded the grant and becomes the new provider.

Boquet said Primetime Head Start serves about 500 children and they will start school on Wednesday, Aug. 15.

