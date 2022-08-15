Officers escort fallen officers’ children to Kindergarten, 4th grade

Several law enforcement officers escort to class the children of fallen BRPD officer Matthew...
Several law enforcement officers escort to class the children of fallen BRPD officer Matthew Gerald on Monday morning, Aug. 15.(Ascension Parish Schools)
By WAFB staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Several law enforcement officers escorted a fallen Baton Rouge Police Department officer’s children to class on Monday morning, Aug. 15.

According to Ascension Parish Schools, the officers committed to being part of milestones for Officer Matthew Gerald’s children after he was killed in the line of duty on July 17, 2016.

This year, Gerald’s son, Falyn, began kindergarten at Oak Grove Primary School, and his daughter, Fynleigh, started fourth grade, according to the school system.

Officials say Falyn’s mother, Dechia, who is an Ascension Parish Schools bus driver, found out she was pregnant with him after Gerald died.

RELATED STORIES
Baton Rouge mayor, other officials honor officers on 6th anniversary of ambush
FIVE YEARS LATER: Law enforcement leaders reflect on 2016 ambush on police
Remembering the fallen: 1 year anniversary of Baton Rouge ambush shooting
Law enforcement, community honor Nick Tullier with procession

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an...
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer
Lake Charles man arrested on attempted 2nd-degree murder charge

Latest News

Police checkpoint announced in West Monroe.
West Monroe checkpoint date, increased patrols announced
Future
KNOE Monday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
It’s back-to-school time, and experts say the summer months can take a toll on students’ mental...
Summer months can impact student mental health
KNOE.com: New Boil Advisories for Northeast Louisiana on 8/15