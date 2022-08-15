Local Louisiana Tech football player gives exclusive look at Fan Fest

Monroe native Cedric Woods interviews his fellow Bulldogs
Monroe native Cedric Woods interviews his fellow Bulldogs.
By Megan Murray
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Former Carroll High School football star Cedric Woods toured La Tech’s Fall Fan Fest, interviewing some of his fellow teammates along the way. The Monroe native showed off all the sights and sounds and urged Bulldog nation to continuing supporting his team. Louisiana Tech starts the season September 1st at Missouri. The home opener at The Joe is September 10th.

