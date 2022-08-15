Large majority of travelers experienced problems during trips this year

Expert suggests arrive early and pack your patience
Travel tips
Travel tips(INVESTIGATETV)
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - High prices, long waits and poor customer service are just a few of the problems 79% of travelers experienced problems during a trip this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.

Ted Rossman, BankRate’s senior industry analyst, said in many cases, airlines are now recommending arriving to the airport at least 90 minutes before a domestic flight, sometimes even two hours early.

Connections may also take longer, advised Rossman, something to consider when booking connecting flights. 

“Travel insurance might help,” Rossman said.  “A lot of credit cards offer free travel insurance, so that could be a good benefit there. Unfortunately, I think a lot of this, though, comes down to that old adage about pack your patience.”

Rossman predicted that the holidays will be busy and you’ll need to be prepared for travel issues, but a dip in travel this fall could ease overall problems.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
The Alexandria Police Department recovered a body from the Red River Sunday morning from an...
Body recovered from Red River in apparent suicide
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance
Cell phone video shows the Spirit Airlines agent and customer yelling at each other before the...
VIDEO: Spirit Airlines agent suspended over fight with customer

Latest News

The CPSC cannot recall a dangerous product without the manufacturer’s consent. And it rarely...
Defective: When government safety officials learned about 13 deaths tied to an infant rocker, a federal law prevented them from immediately alerting the public
Defective: Renewed transparency concerns with law keeping public in the dark about product dangers
Entergy releases new details about bill payment assistance
FILE - R Kelly, 55, goes into Chicago federal court Monday already sentenced by a New York...
R. Kelly jury selection focuses on 2019 documentary
FILE - Inductees to the Basketball Hall of Fame pose at a news conference in New York, Feb. 4,...
Pete Carril, old-school Princeton coaching maestro, dies