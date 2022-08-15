Historic mural uncovered during renovations on Antique Alley

A Facebook post shows a historic mural uncovered in Downtown West Monroe.
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group says a historic mural has been discovered in Antique Alley.

They showed off the mural in a Facebook post made on Monday, which you can see below.

The mural appears to be a large advertisement for Delaware Punch. It goes from floor to ceiling and across an entire wall. It was uncovered during renovations to a building on Commerce Street, the post said.

The post shows the uncovered mural and what the wall looked like before the mural was uncovered. It also promises more news soon on the space being renovated.

The building is located at 125 Commerce Street next to the Ouachita River.

