ULM student leaders assist with Move-in Mania weekend

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The University of Lousiana at Monroe ended its Move-in Mania weekend Saturday afternoon for the 2022 Fall semester.

First-year students and other students new to the campus moved in during day two of Move-in Mania on Saturday, August 13, 2022, and returning students moved back on campus Friday, August 12, 2022.

Student check-in began at 9 a.m. on both days at the ULM Activity Center. Staff and student organizations of the university worked at different stations to help new students obtain their parking decals, check in their rooms, and guide their families around the campus.

Certain parents were sad to watch their kids start their new journey, but student leaders were on-site to help make the big moment easier.

Classes for ULM will begin Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

