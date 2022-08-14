ULM Softball celebrates new Leadership Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The ULM Softball program marked the grand opening of the Stangier-Young Leadership Center will a ribbon cutting ceremony. The $1.5 million dollar venue provides student-athletes an opportunity to achieve more academically, athletically and professionally. With head coach Molly Fichtner’s vision and private donations of $300,000 each from lead benefactors Gretchen Stangier and Carol Young, current players were emotional when they entered their new facility for the first time.

