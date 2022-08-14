Teen dies, 14-year-old brother missing after being swept out to sea off Hawaii shore

Hawaii Island police are investigating an apparent drowning of a 16-year-old boy and his missing 14-year-old brother in Puna.
By HNN Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A 16-year-old boy is dead and his 14-year-old brother is missing after they were swept out to sea off a remote Hawaii beach on Thursday afternoon, emergency responders said.

HawaiiNewsNow reports the search for the 14-year-old continues.

Officials responded to a report of multiple swimmers in distress around 3:20 p.m. Thursday in waters off Shipman or Haena Beach in the Puna district.

According to response crews, a father, his two sons and another adult were swimming when they were swept out by the current and high surf.

Investigators said the two adults and the 16-year-old were pulled from the water by helicopter.

Emergency medics said they immediately began CPR on the 16-year-old, as they began transporting him to the Hilo Medical Center. Life-saving measures continued at the hospital, but were unsuccessful. The victim was pronounced dead just before 5 p.m.

Police said an autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

A missing person case has been initiated for the 14-year-old boy, authorities said.

Firefighters said the beach is in an isolated area and that the group had hiked from Hawaiian Paradise Park.

