Organizations show people how to clear criminal records, free of charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Justice Accountability Center of Louisiana is an organization that assists people with clearing their criminal records free of charge.

JAC would usually hold expungement clinics in different parishes of the state, but lately the demand is overpowering their resources. This time they took a different approach by holding a free informational session, showing people the process of expungement with an app.

“There is a huge need in the community, and we are doing informational sessions because we just cannot find enough attorneys to volunteer their time free of charge,” said Sherrie Thomas the

More than a hundred people showed up today to move forward from the past.

“What a lot of individuals do not realize until it’s time for a job, is that arrest even those that result in no conviction are still on your background. It’s very important to get your actual criminal record expunged as well as convictions, because in Louisiana it does not go if it’s never expunged,” said Thomas.

The next expungement clinic will be in New Orleans on September 14th at 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. 4930 Washington Ave, Suite A, New Orleans, LA 70125, USA

