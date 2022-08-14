Oakdale man killed in single-vehicle crash near Oberlin

(Associated Press)
By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Allen Parish, La. (KPLC) - A driver was killed Sunday morning when his pickup truck ran off the highway and rolled down an embankment near Oberlin, police say.

Edwin A. McDaniel, 36, of Oakdale, was driving east in a 2014 Nissan Titan on Reeds Bridge Road west of Hwy 165 in Allen Parish, said Derek Senegal of Louisiana State Police Troop D.

Around 1:45 a.m., McDaniel failed to negotiate a right curve, and the pickup ran off the road and down an embankment, overturning several times, Senegal said. McDaniel was partially ejected.

McDaniel was pronounced dead at the scene, Senegal said. The front seat passenger had minor injuries.

McDaniel and the passenger were not restrained, Senegal said. Police suspect that impairment and speed were factors in the crash.

A toxicology sample was submitted for analysis.

The investigation is ongoing.

Troop D has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash
A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation
A Level 4 sex offender who recently moved to Wynne has a new home address.
Level 4 sex offender on the move again
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Latest News

Captain Jerry Casey of the Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana
Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook
Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook
Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook
Monroe native Cedric Woods interviews his fellow Bulldogs
Local Louisiana Tech Football player gives exclusive look at Fan Fest
Tigers first-year head coach feels proud of his players’ will to win.
Grambling Head Coach Hue Jackson happy with state of team
Rain
KNOE Sunday Evening Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler