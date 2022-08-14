Morehouse General Hospital hosts Back to School Health Fair

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Morehouse General Hospital brought the Morehouse Parish community together before the new school year Saturday morning.

Around 200 students showed up for the hospital’s Back to School Health Fair at North Church Bastrop on Saturday, August 13, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m.

Students were able to grab free school supplies, backpacks, haircuts, and hair accessories before starting the new school year. In addition, free vaccines and speech therapy information were available.

The hospital offered free school supplies to teachers to let them know that hospital staff was there for them.

According to the hospital’s Marketing Director Claudia Franklin, 75 backpacks were given away in under 10 minutes. Morehouse Parish students begin the new school year on Monday, August 15, 2022.

