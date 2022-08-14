Morehouse General Hospital hosts Back to School Health Fair

Morehouse General Hospital's Back to School Health Fair
Morehouse General Hospital's Back to School Health Fair(Morehouse General Hospital)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Morehouse General Hospital brought the Morehouse Parish community together before the new school year Saturday morning.

Around 200 students showed up for the hospital’s Back to School Health Fair at North Church Bastrop on Saturday, August 13, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m.

Students were able to grab free school supplies, backpacks, haircuts, and hair accessories before starting the new school year. In addition, free vaccines and speech therapy information were available.

The hospital offered free school supplies to teachers to let them know that hospital staff was there for them.

According to the hospital’s Marketing Director Claudia Franklin, 75 backpacks were given away in under 10 minutes. Morehouse Parish students begin the new school year on Monday, August 15, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana
Entergy offering $150 credit to customers
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Judge denies bond reduction for 4 teens accused in Frickey’s carjacking, dragging death
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
File Image
2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered
Actor Anne Heche does an interview with E! Entertainment in this photo from April 17, 2019. The...
LAPD ends investigation into Anne Heche car crash

Latest News

Community partners hold Inaugural Back to School Bonanza at Monroe Civic Center
Community partners hold Inaugural Back to School Bonanza at Monroe Civic Center
Heat
KNOE Saturday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Community partners hold Inaugural Back to School Bonanza at Monroe Civic Center
Community partners hold Inaugural Back to School Bonanza at Monroe Civic Center
ULM student leaders assist with Move-in Mania weekend
ULM student leaders assist with Move-in Mania weekend