Monroe Salvation Army of NELA searching for Shelter Cook

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana is searching for a new shelter cook.

The organization has been operating without an official cook on staff for the past six weeks, according to Captain Jerry Casey, corps officer of the Salvation Army in Monroe.

Captain Casey juggles being an executive director, corps officer, preacher at the Salvation Army church on Sundays, and a cook seven days a week inside the shelter. He says he’s skilled at barbecuing, but he doesn’t know how to cook.

A friend of Captain Casey gave him recipes to read over, and he also uses Google and donated cookbooks from the Salvation Army kitchen to get the job done. He prepares dinner Monday - Saturday, and lunch and dinner on Sundays after he preaches at the church.

The Salvation Army feeds under 50 residents on a daily basis. If anyone is interested in becoming a part-time Shelter Cook for the Monroe Salvation Army of Northeast Louisiana, Captain Casey says to apply online at salvationarmycareers.org.

