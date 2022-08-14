Lake Charles man accused of hitting Lafayette officer with car, dragging him 100 ft.

Suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder

By Amanda Johnson
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lafayette, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man was arrested Sunday morning after reportedly running over a police officer and dragging him approximately 100 feet, police say.

Police attempted to stop a vehicle being driven recklessly in the 400 block of Jefferson Street in Lafayette around 1:20 a.m., said Sgt. Robin Green of the Lafayette Police Department. Police say the driver was Jaylin Terrel Chavis, 24, of Lake Charles.

The driver sped away to avoid officers but fled into a road block, Sgt. Green said. The driver then reversed, reportedly running over an officer and dragging him for approximately 100 feet.

The officer was hospitalized for his injuries.

Chavis was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of attempted first-degree murder, reckless operation, resisting an officer with force or violence, and OWI (first offense).

7News has reached out to the sheriff’s office for a mugshot and we are awaiting a response.

