Grambling Head Coach Hue Jackson happy with state of team
Tigers first-year head coach feels proud of his players’ will to win
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Grambling State University’s head football coach Hue Jackson will lead the Tigers on the field for the first time in a few weeks. Jackson says he is proud of how the G-Men are responding to his coaching style and competing each day. Grambling opens the season at Arkansas State September 3rd.
