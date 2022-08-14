Community partners hold Inaugural Back to School Bonanza at Monroe Civic Center

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Community partners in Monroe put on one big school supply drive at the Monroe Civic Center Saturday morning.

Community partners consisting of the Monroe Regional Black Chamber of Commerce, the Monroe chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and The B Law Firm hosted the Back to School Bonanza 2022 on Saturday, August 13, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. inside the Jack Howard Theater Lobby.

Over 300 students registered for the Inaugural Back to School Bonanza. Event providers say they wanted to organize one big back-to-school collaboration because they recognized how many families in the area need assistance in securing school supplies.

Healthcare companies were on-site to provide educational resources that students could use year-round.

The new school year for Monroe City Schools begins Monday, August 15, 2022.

