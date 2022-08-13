Florists gifts Boley Elementary staff flowers ahead of school year

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Boley Elementary staff was greeted this morning by Sy Roberston with Carlstedt’s Florist in Monroe when they showed up with a truck full of flowers to promote an initiative, called Giving Someone Flowers For No Reason.

The Wholesale Florist and Florist Supplier Association surprised the school and gave flowers to the staff to show their appreciation.

The principal, Sandy Bates, was grateful to have them come and give the gifts.

“People appreciate teachers, and they love teachers but sometimes they forget how hard teachers work and what all they go through,“ said Bates. ”To be recognized it’s something as beautiful as the flowers and as fun as Sy, it was a very nice gesture and we appreciate it so much.”

The association is hoping people go out and get flowers for someone, just because.

