Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talks tourism in West Monroe

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser spoke at the Ouachita River Valley Association’s annual conference on Aug. 12.

Nungesser says the twin cities’ investment in property along the Ouachita River is key to tourism and development in Northeast Louisiana.

“It’s perfect timing because people bought canoes and bikes,” Nungesser told KNOE. “People aren’t going to the big cities.”

Nungesser added that the state partnered with Viking Cruises to dock in Mississippi and bring tourists to Poverty Point World Heritage Site.

“We’re hoping to add new activities and things for them to do as they add more boats,” explained Nungesser. “Surely, we are working on some wow factors at Poverty Point. As people come, just like anywhere in Louisiana, they tell their friends and family, and they want to come back.”

Nungesser says his office is also pursuing public-private partnerships to increase travel to state parks.

“You see these lazy rivers, VIP RV sites,” Nungesser said. “There is not in this area. We would allow them to go in a state park. We give them the land for free, take a small percentage.”

Another priority for Nungesser is marketing every museum in the state to visitors via a new website.

“We’re gonna make sure we target market every museum,” Nungesser explained to KNOE.” Most of those museums don’t have the money to advertise, and if we can drive people with interest to every corner of the state. They’re going to spend money, shop, and eat, and they are going to tell their friends.”

Nungesser added given the crime rate, he’s promoting family-friendly Mardi Gras in North Louisiana for South Louisiana residents who don’t want to go to New Orleans.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.