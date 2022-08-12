Free health screenings were provided to the homeless in Monroe

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Free health screenings and other resources were taken directly to homeless people today underneath the I-20 bridge in Monroe.

Ruth’s House Resource Center Executive Director Erica Lewis organized the event and says the homeless population received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health, mental health resources, and information on how they can find a place to stay.

“We are a homeless service provider, and we thought it would be a great idea to have a lot of resources in one area. So we just kind of wanted to bring everyone to them. So they could have multiple resources all at one time,” said Erica Lewis, the Ruth’s House Resource Center Executive Director.

Lewis says it’s essential to take care of those who are less fortunate.

She says her group wants to ensure they are healthy and help get them back on their feet.

“It’s important because there are people who have a need, and you only know the needs of people if you just walk up and ask them. You know we can say that we think they need housing or food but people need other things as well,” said Lewis.

Northeast Delta Human Services Special Initiative Manager Erin Davenport says they are working to reduce the number of struggling people.

Davenport says they have a crisis hotline available to those who need help.

“I know we’re specifically talking about homelessness, but it does not matter what you need. Once you call the crisis line, we will answer and get you to where you need to go. This is our community, we need to keep our community together. We need to love one another, uplift each other, and that’s what we’re doing today,” said Erin Davenport, the Northeast Delta Human Services Special Initiative Manager.

The next event will be in October, and you can call the crisis hotline at 800-256-2522.

