Adopt a Pet: Dexter!

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - How cute is he? Meet Dexter. Kim Taraba with River Cities Humane Society for cats joined us on the show to talk about how you can adopt Dexter or any of the other cats at the shelter.

They’ve got adoption specials running through August 31, 2022. There’s also an adoption event at PetSmart Friday, August 12 from noon to 4 pm.

They ask that you fill out an adoption application first and then call them to set up an appointment.

You can also fill out applications to volunteer at the shelter or foster a cat. Donations of food and other supplies are always much appreciated, and you can check their Facebook page for some of their most needed items.

The shelter is open Tuesday through Saturday between noon and 6 p.m. You can call (318) 343-3031 for more information. They’re located at 5302 Desiard Street in Monroe.

