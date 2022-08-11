Suspect in shooting on North 21st St. arrested by Monroe police

Police on North 21st Street in Monroe.
Police on North 21st Street in Monroe.(Source: KNOE)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police department says they’ve arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a July shooting.

On Aug. 11, they issued a release saying, “Shortly after 6 a.m. on August 11, 2022,  Detectives along with members of the Monroe Police Department SWAT team arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence in the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe. Sellers was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for Second Degree Murder.”

In July, MPD said they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 21st Street. That was shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Officers said they located the victim, identified as Milton Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the wound.

During the investigation, detectives found that there had been an argument outside a residence just prior to the shooting. Police say Sellers was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns
Traffic cam along I-20 shows traffic backing up as storms move hit the area. 8/10/2022
Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled
Lightning over Brunswick Forest (SOURCE: Henry Szwarc)
View + Upload severe weather photos & videos here
During the investigation, deputies reportedly conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and...
Man accused of selling drugs while holding infant arrested; Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

La tech defensive back
Jaiden Cole
Entergy Louisiana
Entergy offering $150 credit to customers
Jacob Boykin, DOB: 9/2/1994
Man wanted for allegedly carjacking victim at knifepoint arrested
fields and osborne
Ace's watch: Ruston
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
Former volunteer firefighter accused of setting neighborhood building on fire