Suspect in shooting on North 21st St. arrested by Monroe police

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police department says they’ve arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a July shooting.

On Aug. 11, they issued a release saying, “Shortly after 6 a.m. on August 11, 2022, Detectives along with members of the Monroe Police Department SWAT team arrested Rufus Sellers at a residence in the 900 block of Beverly Street in Monroe. Sellers was taken into custody without incident and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center for Second Degree Murder.”

In July, MPD said they responded to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of North 21st Street. That was shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

Officers said they located the victim, identified as Milton Smith, suffering from a gunshot wound. Smith was transported to a local hospital where he later died from the wound.

During the investigation, detectives found that there had been an argument outside a residence just prior to the shooting. Police say Sellers was developed as a suspect and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

