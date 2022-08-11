Sulphur man arrested in connection with theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend

Joseph Harrison Mott, 52, of Sulphur, has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing...
Joseph Harrison Mott, 52, of Sulphur, has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Sulphur man has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend.

Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell said detectives have been investigating numerous reports of theft totaling thousands of dollars of fishing equipment. He said detectives initially had little evidence, but did have a vehicle description from some of the thefts.

On the morning of May 21, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description and caught Joseph Harrison Mott, 52, of Sulphur, pilfering through boats at a local resort, Mitchell said. In Mott’s vehicle were items reported stolen from another area that same night, Mitchell said.

Mott was arrested and bonded out of jail a couple of days later on a $30,542 total bond.

After Mott’s arrest, detectives were able to obtain several pieces of digital evidence which revealed a pattern in some of the thefts, Mitchell said.

More thefts of fishing equipment were reported on the south end of Toledo Bend Lake on the weekend of July 23. Mitchell said a vehicle fitting the same description - a white 2017 GMC Sierra 1500 4-door truck - was seen in the area around the thefts.

Sabine Parish detectives and Calcasieu Parish deputies searched Mott’s home in Sulphur on July 27, 2022, seizing over 70 rods, reels, and rod & reel combos, Mitchell said. Detectives also seized numerous boxes and bags of fishing tackle and baits, nets, life jackets, game cameras, binoculars, and other items, Mitchell said. His vehicle was also seized and searched, resulting in more rods and reels being found, Mitchell said.

Joseph Harrison Mott, 52, of Sulphur, has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing...
Joseph Harrison Mott, 52, of Sulphur, has been arrested in connection with the theft of fishing equipment from Toledo Bend.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Office)

Detectives also seized nine firearms and numerous boxes of ammunition, which Mott should not possess because he is a convicted felon, Mitchell said.

Mitchell said some of the fishing items were positively identified by victims of thefts at Toledo Bend Lake.

Mott was arrested on nine counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of stolen things from $1,000 to $5,000, two counts of theft between $1,000 and $5,000 and two counts of criminal trespass.

“Detectives said Mott is a prime suspect in the thefts and burglaries along Toledo Bend Lake, Sam Rayburn Lake and possibly southwest Louisiana,” Mitchell said.

The sheriff asked anyone with fishing items taken from camps or boats to please report detailed descriptions of the items to local law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Traffic cam along I-20 shows traffic backing up as storms move hit the area. 8/10/2022
Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled
FILE PHOTO
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns
A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Caldwell Parish Court House
Grayson chief of police arrested

Latest News

Save our Shelter Pets of Ouachita Parish broke ground on the donated property in West Monroe...
Plans to build a new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish
Save our Shelter Pets of Ouachita Parish broke ground on the donated property in West Monroe...
Plans to build a new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish
This is the new A-B-C plan
Madison Parish schools will focus on attendance, behavior and curriculum
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law