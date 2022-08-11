Shreveport man found with over $65,000 in drugs at home

Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988...
Cedric Ragster, 53, was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988 grams), 774 grams of meth tablets, 61 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, $1,525 in cash, digital scales, and packaging material.(Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office | CPSO)
By Alex Onken
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: Aug. 11, 2022 at 12:31 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveporter is behind bars after Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office agents seized thousands of dollars in drugs from his Cherokee Park home.

Cedric Ragster, 53, is charged with two counts of possession of schedule II with intent to distribute, possession of schedule I with Intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm with controlled and dangerous substance.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, CPSO narcotics agents executed a warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of Ute Trail.

Ragster was found with a Glock 45 caliber handgun, 11 pounds of marijuana (4,988 grams), 774 grams of meth tablets, 61 grams of methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine, $1,525 in cash, digital scales, and packaging material.

The total of all the narcotics came to $65,120.

He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Entergy Louisiana
Entergy offering $150 credit to customers
Police said four teens -- three of them pictured here in surveillance video -- carjacked and...
Judge denies bond reduction for 4 teens accused in Frickey’s carjacking, dragging death
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche declared brain dead, kept on life support for organ donations
File Image
2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He...
Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say

Latest News

Randy and Dana Thomas believe Mia, their 3-year-old Cane Corso, was subjected to abuse during...
More owners speak out about animal abuse in Lena, RPSO investigates claims
A crisis hotline is available for those in need
Free health screenings were provided to the homeless in Monroe
Homeless individuals received free COVID-19 vaccines from the Louisiana Department of Health...
Free health screenings provided to homeless people in Monroe
The four-star prospect still undecided on college decision
Neville Football's Lance Heard contemplates commitment
Poverty Point
Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser talks tourism in West Monroe