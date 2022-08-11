Plans to build a new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Concerns grow over a new animal shelter in Ouachita Parish. The Police Jury said it’s outgrown the current one but finding the right location has become a challenge.

Save Our Shelter Pets of Ouachita, also known as SOS, has been working with the police jury to put a new shelter on the map. They broke ground on the donated property in West Monroe back in June of 2021, but there’s no sign of construction.

“The reason for the delay is that we were expecting, highly anticipated state capital layout funding, that did not come through, and so that was one blow, Covid, in general, slowed us down, and as a result of Covid, the cost of building materials almost doubled,” said the president of SOS, Joan Hampton.

Despite the bumps, Hampton said, for now, they plan to start construction next spring on the Frost Commercial Drive facility. However, if the police jury finds a bigger location to house both the animal control facility and the shelter, side by side with room for expansion, they’re open to it.

“The plan would be to start building at that facility and maintain the animal control facility at its existing location operated by the police jury and that at some point in the future, our agreement with them states they will be responsible for building an animal control facility,” said Hampton.

Police Jury President Shane Smiley said the new location is not necessarily set in stone for the animal control side of things.

“If we were able to build a new shelter, we would want to look at another location, whether it be the location that the SOS has or some other location that we can all agree on, that would have better accessibility, better visibility, and more green space for people who are wanting to adopt animals,” said Smiley.

Ideally, they would like the shelter and intake facility at the same location. Smiley said recently, that the jury has spoken about possibly needing more space than the four acres at Frost Commercial Dr.

It’s important to note, that once the shelter is built by SOS, it will be gifted to the police jury to run and maintain.

