ESPN+ series showcasing Southern University Fabulous Dancing Dolls now streaming

On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern...
On Wednesday, June 29, the University announced the August 11 premiere of ‘Why Not Us: Southern Dance.’(ESPN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Fabulous Southern University Dancing Dolls are preparing to break the internet with a brand new series now streaming on ESPN+.

‘Why Not Us: Southern Dance’ dropped Thursday, Aug. 11 on the video streaming service.

The exclusive, eight-episode ESPN+ Original will give fans and supporters a behind-the-scenes look into the legacy of the Dancing Dolls.

NBA All-Star and entrepreneur Chris Paul served as the Executive Producer of the show.

Why Not Us: Southern Dance, is the third season of the Why Not Us series, which highlights the experiences and sometimes challenges of an HBCU athletic program.

On Friday, July 1 there was a panel and screening of the show during the Essence Music Festival featuring Chris Paul, several of the Dancing Dolls along with their coach, Dr. Akai Smith.

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE PHOTO
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns
Traffic cam along I-20 shows traffic backing up as storms move hit the area. 8/10/2022
Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways, cars stalled
Lightning over Brunswick Forest (SOURCE: Henry Szwarc)
View + Upload severe weather photos & videos here
During the investigation, deputies reportedly conducted controlled purchases of fentanyl and...
Man accused of selling drugs while holding infant arrested; Fentanyl, cocaine, guns seized
Jessica Burgess, 41, and her daughter, now 18, are facing several charges after police claim...
Mother, daughter charged after alleged at-home abortion

Latest News

Hilcorp estimates less than 14,000 gallons of crude oil went into Terrebonne Bay.
Clean up efforts ongoing after 14,000 gallons of oil spill into Terrebonne Bay
Rainfall Records
KNOE Wednesday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
CPSO now receiving emergency live streams via 911 calls
CPSO now receiving emergency live streams via 911 calls
CPSO now receiving emergency live streams via 911 calls
CPSO now receiving emergency live streams via 911 calls