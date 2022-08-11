CPSO now receiving emergency live streams via 911 calls

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - The Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office has activated an emergency streaming technology for residents.

The official name of the service is 911eye, and it’s a live streaming technology, but for law enforcement.

The system will give the Concordia Parish 911 Dispatch center a live video of dangerous or urgent situations. Once a resident in the area dials 9-1-1 and an agent answers the call, the dispatch center will offer to send a link to the caller. From that point, a harmful event can be captured on video.

“If the caller accepts the link from dispatch, they can have a live feed video sent directly from their phone to our dispatch center. And, it also has a chat capability and GPS,” says Supervisor William Barnes of the Concordia Parish 911 Dispatch.

Barnes says the center receives 12,000 - 16,000 calls a year. Their goal is to provide safety and security for Concordia Parish residents.

The CPSO/Concordia Parish 911 Dispatch is the first agency in the state to offer 911eye to its residents, according to Barnes.

