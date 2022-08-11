Ace Watch: Dyson Fields & Jaden Osborne

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - This dynamic duo from Ruston is ready to get over their playoff hump. In the last 4 seasons, the Bearcats have been sent packing home from the quarterfinals. Quarterback Jaden Osborne and running back Dyson Fields plan to change that. Osborne finished with 923 passing yards last season. Dyson Fields found paydirt 31 times last season as well. Ruston will kick off against Warren Easton in week one.

