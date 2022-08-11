2 men found shot on Gordon Ave. in Monroe, reward offered

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Police in Monroe are investigating an early morning shooting that sent two people to the hospital.

According to the Monroe Police Department, it happened shortly before 5 a.m. on Aug. 11, 2022.

MPD says officers responded to a shooting in the 2600 block of Gordon Avenue. There they found two men who had been shot. Both were alive and were taken to a local hospital. Police say they are listed in serious but stable condition.

MPD says detectives were called to the scene and are actively working on the case. They are also asking for your help and have this message for the public:

“If anyone has information on this case, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.

‘If your tip leads to an arrest and /or indictment, you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000. Your information remains confidential; you never leave your name, and you never appear in court.”

