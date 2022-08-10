Woman charged after 20-month-old dies from brain trauma, burns, arrest report says

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment. (Source: WXIX)
By Chancelor Winn and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A Cincinnati woman was arrested Friday after a 20-month-old child with serious injuries died at a hospital.

Hydia Hamilton-Smith, 23, is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of child endangerment.

According to an arrest report, Hamilton-Smith abused the boy at an apartment, leaving him with substantial physical injuries including facial trauma and extensive burns. The boy also had bruising and brain trauma due to lack of oxygen, the arrest report reads.

EMS transported the boy to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital while he was in cardiac arrest. He died at the hospital.

Officials did not clarify the relationship between Hamilton-Smith and the child.

Hamilton-Smith is being held on a $500,000 bond. She is expected in court on Aug. 15.

The Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office declined to comment until a grand jury decides whether to indict Hamilton-Smith.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Caldwell Parish Court House
Grayson chief of police arrested
A wooded area near near Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road caught fire Tuesday.
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
FILE PHOTO
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump waves as he departs Trump Tower, Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in New...
Trump says he took the Fifth Amendment in NY investigation
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad...
Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement
A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
Warrant issued for man accused of carjacking victim at knifepoint, cutting his neck
A California doctor is accused of poisoning her husband.
Doctor accused of poisoning husband with Drano, attorney says