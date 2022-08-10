Man carjacked, shot by Bridge City escapee fighting for his life

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The wife of a man who was shot and carjacked by a Bridge City escapee and another juvenile says her husband is fighting for his life.

“As every day goes by, it seems like one step forward and five steps back,” says the victim’s wife.

The shooting happened around 4:12 p.m. on Sun., July 17 at the intersection of Nashville and Loyola Avenue, according to the NOPD.

“This individual, this person who did this just left him bleeding on the ground with zero consideration,” says the victim’s wife.

The 59-year-old victim was recycling Mardi Gras beads in the middle of the afternoon when police say 17-year-old Kendell Miles and another juvenile carjacked and shot him twice.

“He announced what kind of gun he had. ‘Hey, I want your car.’ My husband was like, what? He said ‘give me your car and I have a .22.’ Who does that?” says the victim’s wife.

The woman says her husband was left for dead after being shot in the stomach and chest. For the past 16 days, he’s been fighting for his life in the hospital.

“He’s absolutely critical,” she says.

Hoping for a miracle each day, his wife of 33 years says she’ll never make sense of what happened to him.

“This person had no fear, no fear, no sympathy, no empathy and did not care who saw him. He’s already escaped before and he’ll do it again,” says the victim’s wife.

As time goes by, she feels the victims, like her husband, are forgotten about.

Weeks after Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a plan to transfer violent juvenile inmates from the Bridge City Center for Youth to a temporary facility being readied at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, officials said only two offenders so far have been relocated to different facilities around the state.

While some Bridge City residents and local officials want the plan to move faster and have even called for the Jefferson Parish facility to be closed entirely, opponents of the decision are concerned, saying no youth should be housed at Angola.

The victim’s wife says it’s upsetting to see protestors objecting to the governor’s plan.

“There are vigils being held for people that have already been convicted. Some of them are 21 years old and charged with violent crimes. I must have missed the invitation to the victim’s vigil, the victim that’s up there fighting for his life right now,” says the victim’s wife.

The victim remains on a ventilator. His wife says she has no idea what the future holds for her husband.

