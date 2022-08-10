In the Kitchen: Smoked Catfish Sliders

Chef Darrell Teats has an easy and delicious recipe for Smoked Catfish Sliders.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for an easy way to prepare catfish, Chef Darrell Teats has a great recipe for Smoked Catfish Sliders.

The ingredients you’ll need are below:

*1 lb catfish strips

*Tony’s seasoning to taste

*3-4 Tbsp yellow mustard

*Hushpuppy mix

(For the topping)

*Lettuce chopped (Romaine preferred)

*Tomato (diced)

*Onion (diced)

*Jalapeno (diced fine)

(For the dressing)

*Fresh lemon juice

*Minced Garlic

*Salt & pepper

Instructions:

Smoke or grill fish away from medium heat for 25-30 min.

Cook hush puppies according to the directions using a larger ice cream scooper to shape them. Allow hush puppies to cool slightly and cut them in half. Place one piece of fish onto the cut halves and top with salad mixture.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Caldwell Parish Court House
Grayson chief of police arrested
A wooded area near near Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road caught fire Tuesday.
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute child sex abuse warrant

Latest News

FILE PHOTO
1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns
Brandon Short
Man charged with numerous counts of child porn taught in EBR schools, officials say
If your looking for an easy way to prepare Catfish, Chef teat has a good recipe for you
In the Kitchen: Smoked Catfish Sliders
Bayou Mouchoir
4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding