In the Kitchen: Smoked Catfish Sliders

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - If you are looking for an easy way to prepare catfish, Chef Darrell Teats has a great recipe for Smoked Catfish Sliders.

The ingredients you’ll need are below:

*1 lb catfish strips

*Tony’s seasoning to taste

*3-4 Tbsp yellow mustard

*Hushpuppy mix

(For the topping)

*Lettuce chopped (Romaine preferred)

*Tomato (diced)

*Onion (diced)

*Jalapeno (diced fine)

(For the dressing)

*Fresh lemon juice

*Minced Garlic

*Salt & pepper

Instructions:

Smoke or grill fish away from medium heat for 25-30 min.

Cook hush puppies according to the directions using a larger ice cream scooper to shape them. Allow hush puppies to cool slightly and cut them in half. Place one piece of fish onto the cut halves and top with salad mixture.

