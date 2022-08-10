Flash flooding on major Monroe, West Monroe roadways - Avoid these areas

By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: 12:20 a.m. - The City of Monroe has reported flash flooding on several major roadways.

They say to avoid the following roadways:

  • South Grand @ Apple Street
  • 1500 block of Desiard Street
  • Plum Street underpass
  • Lea Joyner Expressways
  • Jackson Street @ Standifer
  • DeSiard @ South 24th
  • Wood @ North 6th.

UPDATE: 11:35 a.m. - West Monroe police say there are two wrecks on the interstate.

One is a two-vehicle crash at the Thomas Road exit on I-20 eastbound. Tow trucks are on the way.

The second crash was at the Stella Mill exit. That one has been cleared.

An incident/not a crash: 18 wheeler slid off the road between Thomas and Stella.

Police say avoid getting off on Mill Street, Cypress Street, and Stella because they are underwater.

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Traffic has slowed to a crawl on I-20 in West Monroe after a reported crash.

The crash was reported near the Stella Mill exit on I-20 eastbound. At least one lane is blocked.

This is breaking news. Refresh this page for updates. This article will be updated as the situation develops.

