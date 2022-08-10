1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun, authorities say.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 9, 2022, around 5:45 p.m. in Calhoun.

One person was killed and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, as described in the following release issued to KNOE Wednesday morning:

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun at approximately 5:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway, striking a culvert and overturning.

Three occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the accident. One sustained fatal injuries, the other two were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The identities are not being released pending the notification of the deceased victim’s family.

