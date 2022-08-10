1 killed, 2 injured in Calhoun after vehicle hits culvert, overturns

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(KCTV5 News)
By Matthew Segura
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CALHOUN, La. (KNOE) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Calhoun, authorities say.

According to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened Aug. 9, 2022, around 5:45 p.m. in Calhoun.

One person was killed and two were taken to the hospital for treatment, as described in the following release issued to KNOE Wednesday morning:

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash in the 300 block of Griggs Road in Calhoun at approximately 5:45 p.m. yesterday afternoon.

Preliminary investigation indicates the driver of the vehicle lost control of the vehicle, leaving the roadway,  striking a culvert and overturning.

Three occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.  One sustained fatal injuries, the other two were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The identities are not being released pending the notification of the deceased victim’s family.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
A couple’s story went viral after they shared on social media that their daughter’s school told...
Kindergartner removed from private school because of same-sex parents
Caldwell Parish Court House
Grayson chief of police arrested
A wooded area near near Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road caught fire Tuesday.
Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park
Texarkana, Texas, police are investigating the death of a man whom authorities say shot himself...
87-year-old man kills himself when authorities come to execute child sex abuse warrant

Latest News

Brandon Short
Man charged with numerous counts of child porn taught in EBR schools, officials say
If your looking for an easy way to prepare Catfish, Chef teat has a good recipe for you
In the Kitchen: Smoked Catfish Sliders
If your looking for an easy way to prepare Catfish, Chef teat has a good recipe for you
In the Kitchen: Smoked Catfish Sliders
Bayou Mouchoir
4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding