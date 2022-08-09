Wooded area catches fire near Ouachita Parish mobile home park

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish firefighters are working to contain a blaze in a wooded area next to a mobile home park on Louisiana Highway 15.

They responded to the fire just after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s next to Antique Acres on Winnsboro Road. So far, no mobile homes have been damaged.

Rainfall appears to be helping firefighters contain the fire as shown in the following photo.

The Ouachita Parish Fire Dept. fights a blaze in a wooded area near a mobile home park. (KNOE)

A trash fire is believed to have preceded the wooded area catching on fire. As of this time, officials don’t believe any buildings have been damaged.

