No confirmed cases of Monkeypox in northeast Louisiana yet

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Monkeypox cases in Louisiana have risen in the last few weeks. The U.S. currently has about 7,500 cases of the disease and 88 of those are in Louisiana.

The disease has mainly been concentrated in the southern part of the state. There have been no diagnosed cases in Ouachita and the surrounding parishes that make up the Louisiana Dept. of Health Region 8.

LDH has received a thousand doses of the vaccine and distributed them based on the number of cases in each region.

Region 8 Acting Medical Director Martha Whyte says the vaccine is limited to groups that are the most vulnerable and have had contact with multiple people who are sexually active.

Even though there have not been any confirmed cases in this region, she feels it is only a matter of time.

“I think we have not tested nearly to the level that we should for it. I think people need to be more cognizant of what it looks like. With this outbreak, we are seeing it do whatever it wants. You may not have those flu-like symptoms, or you may get the rash and then have the flu-like syndrome. So, if you think you have a rash, cover the rash wear a mask, and go see your provider,” said Whyte.

She says it can be transmitted through fabrics including sheets, towels, or clothing and anyone is at risk.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.