Monroe City School Board Policy Committee discusses procedures ahead of school year

The committee discussed changes to the district's bullying and misconduct policy.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City School Board Policy Committee met on August 8 to discuss the district’s procedures ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

One topic of discussion was the district’s bullying and misconduct policy.

Committee Chairwoman Jennifer Haneline expressed concern that a new state guideline could violate privacy laws.

“Upon receiving a report of bullying or hazing, the students shall notify the parents of each involved student no later than the following business or school day,” Haneline said, explaining the policy.

Haneline also described a new state guideline stating if a staff member fails to report misconduct, the school board, not the superintendent, would conduct an investigation.

“I have a question about that because what do you think about the board investigating personnel? We don’t currently have an investigation personnel team on the school board,” said Haneline.

With so many questions, the committee agreed to work on the policy before sending it to the entire board.

On another note, the committee did agree to an idea to send stipend money for teachers to sponsor after-school programs.

“Our thought process was to allocate a dollar amount to our schools and allow them to determine, let the principal determine $500 or $300, but to set a set stipend,” said Superintendent Brent Vidrine.

Vidrine adds the amount of money each school gets depends on the number of students at each school.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
Caldwell Parish Court House
Grayson chief of police arrested
Jenee Pedesclaux, 31, is accused of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and...
New Orleans mother accused of stabbing 2 toddlers; 1 dead, 1 critical, NOPD says
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes

Latest News

Monroe City School Board Policy Committee discusses procedures ahead of school year
Monroe City School Board Policy Committee discusses procedures ahead of school year
Trying to gain knowledge of wine is intimidating for some people, but you are not alone.
Feed Your Soul: POUR by Char 19
Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing address the fight for the starting job
Louisiana Tech quarterbacks weigh in on competition
GSU welcomes freshmen to Tiger Land
GSU welcomes freshmen to Tiger Land