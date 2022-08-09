Monroe City School Board Policy Committee discusses procedures ahead of school year

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe City School Board Policy Committee met on August 8 to discuss the district’s procedures ahead of the 2022-23 school year.

One topic of discussion was the district’s bullying and misconduct policy.

Committee Chairwoman Jennifer Haneline expressed concern that a new state guideline could violate privacy laws.

“Upon receiving a report of bullying or hazing, the students shall notify the parents of each involved student no later than the following business or school day,” Haneline said, explaining the policy.

Haneline also described a new state guideline stating if a staff member fails to report misconduct, the school board, not the superintendent, would conduct an investigation.

“I have a question about that because what do you think about the board investigating personnel? We don’t currently have an investigation personnel team on the school board,” said Haneline.

With so many questions, the committee agreed to work on the policy before sending it to the entire board.

On another note, the committee did agree to an idea to send stipend money for teachers to sponsor after-school programs.

“Our thought process was to allocate a dollar amount to our schools and allow them to determine, let the principal determine $500 or $300, but to set a set stipend,” said Superintendent Brent Vidrine.

Vidrine adds the amount of money each school gets depends on the number of students at each school.

