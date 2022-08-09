Man carjacked at knifepoint, cut in throat

Stolen car is a red Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate 891ACC, officer says
A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red...
A man was carjacked at knifepoint just before 10 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022, while sitting at a red light at Fairfield Avenue at Olive Street in Shreveport. He suffered a cut to his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12.(Source: Doug Warner/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Doug Warner
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A man was being treated at a hospital after being carjacked late Monday night at a Shreveport intersection.

He was attacked by someone armed with a knife and cut in his throat, a police officer told KSLA News 12.

The carjacking happened at 9:49 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8 while the man was sitting at a red light at Fairfield Avenue at Olive Street in Shreveport.

Afterward, the wounded man ran to his residence nearby and called for help.

The stolen car is a red Toyota Camry with Louisiana license plate 891ACC, the officer said.

Below is a map of a string of nine carjackings and attempted carjackings last month in Shreveport. It’s not yet known whether there’s a connection to Monday’s carjacking.

INTERACTIVE MAP:

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

String of carjackings have residents concerned for their safety

SPD shares ways to avoid, stay safe during carjackings

Two men in masks carjack second car on Kings Highway

