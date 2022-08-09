Louisiana Tech quarterbacks weigh in on competition
Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing address the fight for the starting job
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Texas Tech transfer Parker McNeil and TCU transfer Matthew Downing are the front runners in the Louisiana Tech quarterback competition. Both gunslingers have experience playing for head coach Sonny Cumbie, and they are embracing the fight to start under center.
