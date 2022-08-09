K-9 officer dies in car crash, Florida police confirm

Deputies escorted the fallen K9’s body to Bluewater Bay Animal Hospital following the accident. (Source: Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICEVILLE, Fla. (Gray News) – A K-9 officer in Florida died in a car accident Sunday evening.

The Niceville Police Department confirmed the death of K-9 Blue in a statement.

Blue’s handler, Sgt. Phillip Ritcheson, was taken to the Fort Walton Beach Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office escorted the fallen K-9′s body to Bluewater Bay Animal Hospital following the accident. Deputies laid an American flag over Blue’s body and carried him inside the animal hospital while other deputies lined the parking lot and saluted Blue.

K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.
K-9 Blue with the Niceville Police Department died in a car accident Sunday evening.(Niceville Police Department)

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said carrying the fallen K9 officer was “an honor” and was a show of “love, honor, and respect for his service to the community.”

“We are so incredibly thankful his handler is going to be okay – but we know his heart is heavy, as is ours – with the loss of his devoted partner,” the sheriff’s office wrote in the post.

The Niceville Police Department thanked the sheriff’s office for their commitment to honoring Blue.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the accident. Officials have not yet provided further details on the crash.

Niceville is located just north of Destin and Fort Walton Beach in the Florida Panhandle.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldwell Parish Court House
Grayson chief of police arrested
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Bradly J. Dyer, 26
Grant Parish teacher arrested on sex crime charge hours before first day in class

Latest News

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden: 'Fundamental change' taking place
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
RAW: Explosions rock area of Russian air base in Crimea
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career