Inflation: Shoppers choosing chicken over steak

FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef...
FILE PHOTO - Tyson Foods said it has seen a surge in demand for chicken over higher-priced beef cuts amid rising inflation.(CNN Newsource, file)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Demand for chicken is surging while shoppers are passing up higher-priced cuts of beef, according to Tyson Foods.

That’s likely due to inflation, which is at its highest level in more than 40 years.

It’s something Kroger and Walmart have also noticed. They point out customers are buying more store-branded food over pricier national brands.

Tyson is planning to respond by offering lower-priced cuts of beef and bigger package sizes that deliver more value.

The company says demand for meat in general remains strong.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caldwell Parish Court House
Grayson chief of police arrested
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
Young entrepreneur opens Monroe’s first candle bar on Louisville Ave.
pills generic
Statins: More than just lowering cholesterol?
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Bradly J. Dyer, 26
Grant Parish teacher arrested on sex crime charge hours before first day in class

Latest News

This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury selection begins in 2nd trial in Whitmer kidnap plot
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden: 'Fundamental change' taking place
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
Large explosions rock Russian military air base in Crimea
A series of explosions rock an area that is part of a Russian air base in Crimea.
RAW: Explosions rock area of Russian air base in Crimea
Serena Williams holds up a trophy after winning Wimbledon in 2016. Williams said she does not...
Serena Williams says ‘countdown has begun’ on tennis career