Friday Night Blitz Preview: West Ouachita

The Chiefs return 15 starters from last season
By Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Ouachita has put their 2-8 record from last season behind them and are ready to shock north east Louisiana. The chiefs play in a rough 5A district 2 that includes Ruston, West Monroe and Ouachita. Second year head coach Mike Rainwater also added legendary River Oaks head coach, Robert Hannah, to his coaching staff as a defensive coordinator.

