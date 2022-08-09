Friday Night Blitz Preview: West Ouachita
The Chiefs return 15 starters from last season
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - West Ouachita has put their 2-8 record from last season behind them and are ready to shock north east Louisiana. The chiefs play in a rough 5A district 2 that includes Ruston, West Monroe and Ouachita. Second year head coach Mike Rainwater also added legendary River Oaks head coach, Robert Hannah, to his coaching staff as a defensive coordinator.
