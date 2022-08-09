Friday Night Blitz preview: Cedar Creek

Cougars hungry to make it back to the playoffs after offseason coaching questions
Cougars hungry to make it back to the playoffs after offseason coaching questions.
By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Aug. 8, 2022
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The first team on our Friday Night Blitz preview is Cedar Creek. The Cougars faced offseason coaching questions when head coach Matt Middleton left the team for the offensive coordinator job at Southern Arkansas University. Fast-forward seven months, Middleton is back and looking to lead his Cougars to a Class 1A state championship. Cedar Creek opens its season September 3 against Glenbrook.

