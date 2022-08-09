All Webster Parish Public Schools now implementing panic buttons

(KSLA)
By Tayler Davis
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Public Schools are working to make safety a priority.

They are currently trying to get resource officers stationed at every school. They are also implementing the RAVE app. This app works as a panic button that gives schools access to fast and direct communication to first responders in the event of an emergency.

The schools have been utilizing RAVE for at least three years, but is now available at all Webster public schools.

School board leaders have set a meeting for Monday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. to discuss the safety measures with the public.

