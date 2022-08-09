4 Richwood neighborhoods impacted by drainage improvement funding

Bayou Mouchoir
Bayou Mouchoir(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - Bayou Mouchoir is one of 11 projects in Ouachita Parish to be approved for funding by the Louisiana State Bond Commission.

The bayou impacts four different neighborhoods in Richwood -- Robinson Place, King Oaks, Parkview and Trichell. One side of the bayou belongs to the City of Monroe, and the opposite side belongs to the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.

The drainage improvements of the bayou was approved for $500,000, and are meant to help the neighborhoods avoid flooding during hurricane season.

Louisiana State Representative Pat Moore of District 17 said the biggest concern of residents is flooding when there’s a hard rain.

“And that is a legitimate concern,” Moore said. “And all I can say is that we have the monies to move this project forward, and we are trying to move it as quickly as possible; the Ouachita Parish Police Jury. So, we’re praying that it doesn’t flood, but in the meantime, there is a sense of hope that we got the monies to get it done,” says Moore.

The start and end dates of the project are undetermined.

