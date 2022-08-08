Registrants of West Monroe PD’s CERT program receive certification for natural disasters

By Kenya Ross
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Parish first responders and Volunteer Louisiana under the Office of Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser ended its free two-day Community Emergency Response Training program Saturday afternoon.

The first part of the two-day training was held in July and the second part ended on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

All sessions were held at the West Ouachita Senior Center during both weekends. Different agencies consisting of the West Monroe Police Department, fire department, and Ouachita 9-1-1 assisted with training units that focused on basic CPR, first aid, and infant rescue.

Captain C.J. Beck of the West Monroe Police Department says 63 registrants are now certified and another 10 registrants will be finishing their certification at a later date.

