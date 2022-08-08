Off-duty NOPD officer attacked by group, robbed by teenager in French Quarter

By Ken Daley and Olivia Vidal
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested after robbing an off-duty New Orleans police officer early Monday (Aug. 8) in the French Quarter, the NOPD said.

Police did not identify the juvenile suspect, nor the off-duty officer he allegedly robbed in the 700 block of St. Louis Street around 2:56 a.m.

The off-duty police officer was riding a bicycle on St. Louis Street between Royal and Bourbon streets when the teen “approached and demanded the victim’s bike.” Police said the officer “did not comply,” and the two began to struggle.

Video surveillance obtained by Fox 8 shows the off-duty officer being surrounded and attacked by several young men.

The teen managed to rob the 23-year-old police officer of unspecified “property” before fleeing the scene, but later was found and arrested, the department said. The NOPD later confirmed that the officer was robbed of a personal firearm he was carrying, and said the gun has not been recovered.

The 16-year-old was booked into the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center on allegations of second-degree battery and simple robbery. The NOPD did not disclose injuries sustained by its officer, nor say when or where the suspect was apprehended.

Haytham Hamed, general manager of Vieux Carre Pizza on the same block, said he has been forced to close early because of violent juveniles gathering outside. He said the city’s rampant crime has him considering other careers.

“I’ve been here for 16 years,” Hamed said. “This is the worst year I have been working in the French Quarter. This is the worst year the crime is high. Every day there’s a drama. Every day there’s something going on. It’s like we are in a war, not people coming in the French Quarter.

“It hurts everybody. It hurts a lot of small businesses. People, they don’t feel safe to come to the French Quarter.”

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at (504) 658-6080 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

