NELA injury attorney and business owner holds Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood

RICHWOOD, La. (KNOE) - A Monroe injury attorney and West Monroe business owner held a Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway in Richwood Saturday morning.

Injury Attorney Jeff Guerrierio of Guerriero and Guerrierio Law Offices and Eric Mancill of B&E Wholesale partnered up to giveaway over 200 backpacks at BJ Washington Community Center on Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mayor Gerald Brown of the Town of Richwood said that not many backpacks were left when he left the site.

The backpacks were free for students from lower-elementary school to high school. Backpacks that were for smaller children had matching lunchboxes attached to them, but all backpacks were stuffed with free school supplies.

The next Back-To-School Backpack Giveaway will be held next Saturday, August 13, 2022, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Office of the Town of Richwood located on 2710 Martin Luther King, Drive.

