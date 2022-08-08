Monroe venue offers lessons on wine without the intimidation

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Trying to gain knowledge of wine can be intimidating for some people, but one Monroe restaurant wants to make learning your rosé from your cabernet a little more welcoming.

POUR by Char 19 calls itself “an upscale venue with a relaxed feel” and they bring in a variety of wine experts to help facilitate that experience.

Wine Specialist Judd Smith from Southern Glasier’s Wine and Spirits is one such expert and he says if you feel intimated by the wide range of wines, you are not alone.

“Learning more about wine when you’re interested can be really intimidating because wine has this fancy, like, top tier idea that it’s not approachable for a lot of people,” Smith said.

For those that get panicked over a pinot noir, the staff at POUR by Char 19 will make sure you feel comfortable.

The owner of POUR, Wade Wyatt, wants people to be able to learn in an environment without feeling out of place.

“You can come in here in shorts and not feel intimidated like you’re underdressed. I mean, it’s a pretty laid-back atmosphere,” said Wyatt.

At POUR, they make sure the environment is one in which people can ask questions and have fun.

“Wine is meant to be enjoyed in fellowship. So, like one of the best things you can do is come to a tasting as they do at POUR,” Smith says. “The best thing to do is just dive in and do it.“

Pour has a variety of options and the system they use helps keep the wine in an optimal state for 60 days, which is important here in Louisiana.

“When you open the bottle and it’s 90 degrees outside they don’t last very long,” Wyatt explained.

They also offer food options to pair with your wine selections, such as paninis, daily specials, and flatbreads. I tried the shrimp scampi flatbread and it is amazing. It can be shared or you can just keep it for yourself.

You can also head over on Thursdays for their pork chop special, which is amazing.

While you are there at POUR by Char 19, you will be able to meet some people, enjoy some wine with great food, and feed your soul.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.